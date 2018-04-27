Women’s tennis falls to Hamilton College

The Ithaca College women’s tennis team fell to Hamilton College 7–2 April 26.

In the doubles, Hamilton took a commanding 3–0 lead. Sophomore Brianna Ruback and freshman Sara Steinberg lost 8–2 to Hamilton junior Jane Haffer and freshman Sophia Aulicino.

Continuing in doubles was Bombers juniors Kathryn Shaffer and Caroline Dunn. The duo won their first doubles match against freshmen Audrey Chor and Ajla Karabegovic, but the Hamilton squad prevailed and won 8–5.

In the last doubles match on the day, juniors Taylor Ginestro and Hannah Kassoff fell to senior Katherine McNally and freshman Ndanu Mutisya 8–4.

In the singles matches, the Blue and Gold were able to come away with two wins. Dunn came away with a 6–4, 4–6, 10–6 win against Chor. Steinberg also added a win for the South Hill squad with a 6–4, 6–4 win against Mutisya.

The other four singles matches resulted in losses for the Bombers. Aulicino defeated Ruback 6–4, 7–6, 7–4. Haffer pulled out the win against Shaffer in two sets, 6–3, 6–2. Karabegovic defeated Ginestro in two straight sets with scores of 6–1, 6–0. McNally came up with the last point for Hamilton as she defeated sophomore Parley Hannan 6–4, 6–1.

The South Hill squad will face off against Trinity College at 10 a.m. April 28 at Wheeler Tennis Courts.