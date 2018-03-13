Advertisement
The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

March 13, 2018

Sports

Women’s track and field earns seventh at Indoor Championships

Assistant Sports Editor
Published: March 13, 2018

The Ithaca College track and field teams sent six athletes to compete at the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships. The women’s team finished seventh with a total of 22 points.

Graduate student Katherine Pitman secured her third national championship in the pole vault with a vault of 4.28 meters. Pitman set the new Division III meet record and was the only competitor in the field after 4.00 meters.

Senior Taryn Cordani finished sixth in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 9:41.04. She also finished as the runner-up in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 16:36.83. Cordani earned two All-American awards based on her performances.

Senior Amber Edwards earned her second All-American with an eighth place finish in the 60-meter hurdles. Edwards was seeded third in the event and clocked in with a time of 10.02 seconds.

Sophomore Estelle Yedynak tied for tenth place in the high jump with 1.65 meters. She started out the day clearing 1.55 and 1.60 meters, but could not clear 1.68 meters.

In the 200-meter dash, sophomore Alexandria Rheaume finished in 17th place in the time of 26.59. In the 400-meter dash, Rheaume secured a 15th place finish with a run of 58.25.

Sophomore Daniel Harden-Marshall, who was the lone competitor from the men’s team, finished in 11th place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.14 seconds. In the 400-meter dash, he clinched a 14th place finish with a time of 48.93 seconds.

Both track and field teams will kick off the outdoor season at the Monmouth Season Opener at 10 a.m. March 23 in West Long Beach, New Jersey.

