Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

January 30, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Wrestling competes in Jamestown Community College Open

Wrestling competes in Jamestown Community College Open
  FILE PHOTO/THE ITHACAN
By — Staff Writer
Published: January 30, 2018

Members of Ithaca College’s No. 3 ranked wrestling team competed in the Jamestown Community College Open on Jan. 28. The Jamestown meet marked the conclusion of a weekend that involved three different matches for the Bombers.

The Blue and Gold sent four freshmen to compete in Jamestown. Each freshman put up a solid performance.

Alec Corrao highlighted the list of first years, taking home third place in the 165-lbs division. Corrao hadn’t been on the mats since a December bout against The College at Brockport, but the freshman showed little rust on his way to a 4–1 record for the day. He had an impressive pin against Jamestown freshman Josh Snyder with 1:13 left in the first period to advance to the semifinal bout. Corrao lost in the semifinal round by 8–2 decision.

The remaining freshmen all wrestled in the 133-lbs weight class.

William Escobar had a strong start, securing two victories by fall before exiting his semifinal bout with an injury. Jeremy Puente also started strong, scoring his first victory of the day on an 11–3 decision. However, in the championship round, Puente lost to Mercyhurst freshman Alexis Soriano by 6–2 decision. He then suffered his first fall of the season with 1:31 in the first period of his consolation match.

Freshman Matt Kelley started with a win by technical fall and a 6–3 decision to send him to the semifinals. Unfortunately, he was forced to retire with an injury in the first period against Niagara Community College freshman C.J. Walz.

Injuries continued for the Bombers as sophomore Steven Rice had to medically forfeit after winning two bouts earlier on. Sophomore Tanner Nielsen won his first two bouts by fall, but lost to Niagara sophomore Eugene Latson III in the semifinals.  

The South Hill squad will have the week off before they partake in the Wesleyan Quad Meet at 11 a.m. Feb. 3 in Middletown, Connecticut.

Latest Articles

Review: ‘The Commuter’ derails before it leaves the station

Review: ‘The Commuter’ derails before it leaves the station

By | Jan 30, 2018

Review: ‘I Like Fun’ masterfully mixes musical influences

Review: ‘I Like Fun’ masterfully mixes musical influences

By | Jan 30, 2018

Review: Cookie-cutter country romance lacks character

Review: Cookie-cutter country romance lacks character

By | Jan 30, 2018

Trending Stories

Ithacan’s Shirley Collado story is a mixed bag

Ithacan’s Shirley Collado story is a mixed bag

By | Jan 28, 2018

Collado emphasizes commitment to leadership at All-College Gathering

Collado emphasizes commitment to leadership at All-College Gathering

By , | Jan 27, 2018

Ithaca College President Shirley Collado pleaded no contest to sexual abuse charge in 2001

Ithaca College President Shirley Collado pleaded no contest to sexual abuse charge in 2001

By | Jan 16, 2018

Related Articles

No. 3 wrestling dominates against Nassau Community College

No. 3 wrestling dominates against Nassau Community College

By | Jan 28, 2018

No. 4 wrestling secures third place finish at National Duals

No. 4 wrestling secures third place finish at National Duals

By | Jan 6, 2018

Wrestling claims fifth consecutive ECWC title

Wrestling claims fifth consecutive ECWC title

By | Jan 22, 2018

Comments

Related Topics

Alec CorraoAlexis SorianoBlue and GoldC.J WalzEugene Latson IIIIthaca CollegeJamestown Community College OpenJeremy PuenteJosh SnyderMatt KelleyMiddletownNiagara Community CollegeSouth Hill squadSteven RiceTanner NeilsenThe College at BrockportWesleyan Quad MeetWilliam Escobar