Wrestling competes in Jamestown Community College Open

Members of Ithaca College’s No. 3 ranked wrestling team competed in the Jamestown Community College Open on Jan. 28. The Jamestown meet marked the conclusion of a weekend that involved three different matches for the Bombers.

The Blue and Gold sent four freshmen to compete in Jamestown. Each freshman put up a solid performance.

Alec Corrao highlighted the list of first years, taking home third place in the 165-lbs division. Corrao hadn’t been on the mats since a December bout against The College at Brockport, but the freshman showed little rust on his way to a 4–1 record for the day. He had an impressive pin against Jamestown freshman Josh Snyder with 1:13 left in the first period to advance to the semifinal bout. Corrao lost in the semifinal round by 8–2 decision.

The remaining freshmen all wrestled in the 133-lbs weight class.

William Escobar had a strong start, securing two victories by fall before exiting his semifinal bout with an injury. Jeremy Puente also started strong, scoring his first victory of the day on an 11–3 decision. However, in the championship round, Puente lost to Mercyhurst freshman Alexis Soriano by 6–2 decision. He then suffered his first fall of the season with 1:31 in the first period of his consolation match.

Freshman Matt Kelley started with a win by technical fall and a 6–3 decision to send him to the semifinals. Unfortunately, he was forced to retire with an injury in the first period against Niagara Community College freshman C.J. Walz.

Injuries continued for the Bombers as sophomore Steven Rice had to medically forfeit after winning two bouts earlier on. Sophomore Tanner Nielsen won his first two bouts by fall, but lost to Niagara sophomore Eugene Latson III in the semifinals.

The South Hill squad will have the week off before they partake in the Wesleyan Quad Meet at 11 a.m. Feb. 3 in Middletown, Connecticut.