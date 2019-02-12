Advertisement
February 13, 2019

Sports

Wrestling defeats Wilkes to continue six-meet win streak

  Connor Lange/The Ithacan
Junior Tito Colom faces off against Wilkes University sophomore Dylan O'Connor during a meet on Feb. 8 in Ben Light Gymnasium. Colom won the match 13–4.
Staff Writer
Published: February 12, 2019

The Ithaca College wrestling team took on Wilkes University on Feb. 8 in Ben Light Gymnasium and emerged victorious, putting their season record at 10–4 for dual meets. Before the evening’s victory celebration, 125-pounder senior Ferdinand Mase was honored during a pre-match announcement for recently attaining his 100th career victory. Mase went on to win by a technical fall over Wilkes sophomore Kyle Trout.

At 133 pounds, junior Tito Colom won 13–4 against Wilkes sophomore Dylan O’Connor. Junior Ben Brisman won with a fall at 2:29 over Wilkes freshman Max Shaffer at 141 pounds. 149pound Wilkes junior Kyle Medrow defeated junior Anthony Palmiotto by a technical fall of 18–2. 157pound senior Jawan Jones won over Wilkes senior John Ritter with an 11–7 decision.

165pound redshirt junior Austin Whitney defeated Wilkes junior Cole Walters by a fall at 4:06. Wilkes senior Ashton Gyenizs won 5–4 over freshman Eze Chukwuezi at 174 pounds. Senior captain Jake Ashcraft secured his victory with a pin/fall at 4:41 over Wilkes junior Alexis Santana-Quintana. At 197 pounds, Wilkes sophomore Moustafa Almeky won 4–3 against freshman Dymir Davis-Carruth. At 285 pounds, senior Jake O’Brien defeated Wilkes sophomore Roger Horton with a technical fall of 27–11, notching his 100th career victory. In an exhibition match, freshman Logan Ninos defeated Wilkes freshman Nick Bauer 86.

The South Hill squad is back in action at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 against SUNY Cortland for the Rumble and Tumble meet where both school’s wrestling and gymnastics teams face off in a dual meet. This years meet will take place in Cortland.

