Wrestling ends losing streak with win over Centenary

The No. 6 ranked Ithaca College wrestling team took a 29-14 victory over Centenary University to snap a two–match losing streak. With the victory, the team has improved its record for the season to 5-4.

The Bombers started off strong with victories in the first four matches of the competition. It started with the 125-pound senior captain, Ferdinand Mase, and 133-pound junior, Tito Colom, who both won by technical fall over Centenary freshman Jacy Jones and junior Bobby Demeter to secure a 10–point lead for the Bombers.

Following Colom was the second-ranked junior, Ben Brisman, who defeated Centenary freshman Cameron Bruffy in an 8-3 decision to improve to 15-1 on the season. Senior Demetri D’Orsaneo kept the winning streak going with an 11-3 major decision over Centenary freshman Perry Maio.

The Blue and Gold struggled in its following matches as the team took defeats in its next three matches. The 157-pound senior Jawan Jones was defeated by Centenary senior Christopher Muce in a 6-1 decision before the ninth- ranked, 165-pound senior, Austin Whitney was defeated by an 8-6 decision to Centenary redshirt senior Alec Donovan. In the 174-pound weight class, junior Steven Rice lost by major decision to Centenary senior Jordan Juliano.

The top–ranked, 184-pound senior captain, Jake Ashcraft, put an end to the losing streak with a second–period pin over Centenary senior JT Valley to improve to 10-2 on the season. His match was followed by a loss by major decision for junior 197-pounder Dalton Elias against the top–ranked Centenary senior, Etiini Udott. The No. 5 ranked senior captain, Jake O’Brien, ended the competition with a first–period pin against Centenary freshman David Oppis to secure the victory for the Bombers.

The team will wrestle again at 11 a.m. Jan. 26 at Delaware Valley University in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.