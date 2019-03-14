Wrestling finishes fourth overall at national championships

The No. 6–ranked Ithaca College wrestling team competed in the two-day NCAA Championships on March 8 and 9 in Roanoke, Virginia. The South Hill squad finished fourth out of 74 colleges and universities with a total of 59.5 points.

Six wrestlers competed in the national championships. The team was led by junior Ben Brisman, the defending champion at 141 pounds, and senior Jake Ashcraft, a 2018 All-American in the 184-pound weight class.

On the first–day matches, Ashcraft had a 1:27 fall win over sophomore Kyle Peisker of the University of Chicago. In the quarterfinals, he defeated junior Joshua Glantzman of Merchant Marine Academy by a 7–1 decision. Ashcraft took down senior Khamri Thomas of Johnson & Wales University Providence by a 2–1 decision in the semifinals to advance to the final. Ashcraft finished the championships in second place after junior John Boyle of Western New England University defeated him in a sudden victory in the final.

Brisman attained a 7–1 decision over Wilkes University junior Tommy Stokes. In the quarterfinals, he took down senior Joe Ferinde of Johnson & Wales by a 4–1 decision. Brisman finished in fourth place in the 141-pound bracket after Millikin University senior Chris Williams beat him in round three.

In the 125-pound bracket, senior Ferdinand Mase defeated Messiah College freshman Josiah Gehr by an 11–5 decision. Mase started off March 9 with a winning 7–1 decision over freshman Eron Haynes of Nebraska Wesleyan University. Mase finished fourth in the 125-pound bracket after Jay Albis, a senior from Johnson & Wales, won by a 10–4 decision in round three.

In the 165-pound bracket, junior Austin Whitney started off the first day with a win against Lycoming College junior Hadyn Swartwood by an 8–7 decision. He placed eighth after junior Taylor Shay of Roger Williams University defeated him by a 10–5 decision.

At 285 pounds, senior Jake O’Brien won an 11–0 major decision over York College junior Brandon Ballard during the first round. O’Brien earned the team points after he had a 1–0 decision win over junior Konrad Ernst of the University of Wisconsin — La Crosse in the second round. O’Brien ended the meet placing fourth after senior James Bethel from SUNY Oneonta defeated him by a 4–0 decision.

Freshman Eze Chukwuezi faced off in the 174-pound bracket against Ferrum College senior Blake Rosenbaum and won by an 8–3 decision.

Brisman, Ashcraft, Mase, Whitney and O’Brien all finished in the top eight in their weight brackets and were named All-Americans. The team concluded its season with a fourth-place finish in Division III and a record of 11–4 overall.