Wrestling wins ‘rumble’ in Rumble & Tumble Meet at Cortland

Published: February 15, 2019

The No. 6 Ithaca College wrestling team defeated SUNY Cortland on Feb. 13 in Cortland as a part of the Rumble and Tumble meet with the gymnastics teams. The Bombers won 36–6 in their last Empire Collegiate Wrestling Conference competition.

Starting off the match, 125-lb. senior Ferdinand Mase beat Cortland junior Ben Lloyd by a 14–3 major decision, earning 4 points for the team. 165-lb. senior Austin Whitney secured a 6–4 against Cortland freshman Demitereus Henry.

184-lb. senior Jake Ashcraft collected a 1:57 fall win against Cortland junior Kevin Morgans receiving 6 points for the team. Senior Jake O’Brien won a 4:18 fall in the 285-pound bracket against Cortland junior Ben Klei.

165-lb. junior Tito Colom also received 4 points, winning his set by a 14–6 major decision against Cortland sophomore Matt Maquet. 149-lb. Freshman Colin Murphy secured a 10–9 decision over Cortland sophomore Jeremy Pond. 174-lb. freshman Eze Chukwuezi had a 10-2 major decision win over Cortland sophomore Charlie Buckley.

The South Hill squad is now 11–4 overall this season and 3–0 in the conference. They have won their last seven matches in a row

The Bombers’ next match will be the NCAA Mideast Regional Championships at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 in Brockport, New York.

