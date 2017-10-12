Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

October 11, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

ColumnsInto Identity

Patriotism and black rage

By
Published: October 11, 2017

Black athletes engaging in political demonstration go as far back as 1968 when Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their clenched fists high in protest of oppression and violence during the civil rights era. At an Olympics game in Munich, Germany, in 1972, track athletes Vince Matthews and Wayne Collett casually stood on the winner’s podium and faced away from the flag. A year later, some black athletes at Eastern Michigan University chose to not observe the national anthem. At least one of the athletes continued to warm up while another reclined on the ground. In 1996, the NBA suspended Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf of the Denver Nuggets for refusing to stand during the national anthem. And now, professional athletes from various sports have joined Colin Kaepernick in sitting, kneeling or raising their fists during the national anthem.

These strategies are deliberate and powerful. They are meant to raise awareness about the endemic structural inequalities that exist in the United States. However, some people, especially reactionary conservatives, have hijacked the conversation to make this solely about dogmatic patriotism. According to these folks, athletes merely exercising their constitutional right to freedom of speech is a rebuke to the entire country, especially our troops who fought for the freedoms we take for granted.

These arguments clearly miss the essential grievance of these protesters: the routine killing of black men by police officers. But I want to focus on the controversy over patriotism and flags.

People get extremely upset if you suggest our military has done anything less than spread candy canes and good wishes around the world. Nobody is usually willing to hear about the regions the U.S. government destabilized for our own ends and the massive problems we’ve caused that we’ve barely seen any repercussions for.

I’ve been called “unpatriotic” for arguing this. To me, patriotism isn’t much different from a religion. It’s a belief in a less nebulous higher power, one that must similarly go unquestioned. And it almost seems to be a front for racism these days.

I don’t think patriotism is inherently racist, per se. There are people who genuinely love America, want what’s best for it and have good intentions. But the kinds of people that adorn themselves in the flag and insist on it to the point of exhaustion definitely seem to be using it to obscure a seedier agenda, which always seems to include policing the confrontational politics of black athletes.

Latest Articles

Editorial: Natural lands are privilege students should respect

Editorial: Natural lands are privilege students should respect

By The Ithacan | Oct 11, 2017

Editorial: Weinstein case a reminder that sexism is rampant

Editorial: Weinstein case a reminder that sexism is rampant

By The Ithacan | Oct 11, 2017

Wide receiver stands out during his sophomore campaign

Wide receiver stands out during his sophomore campaign

By | Oct 11, 2017

Trending Stories

Review: Bizarre pop star goes far in ‘Poppy.Computer’

Review: Bizarre pop star goes far in ‘Poppy.Computer’

By | Oct 9, 2017

Ithaca College moves down in college ranking list

Ithaca College moves down in college ranking list

By | Oct 9, 2017

Football player responds to NFL national anthem protest

Football player responds to NFL national anthem protest

By | Oct 4, 2017

Related Articles

Commentary: National anthem helps us understand the US

Commentary: National anthem helps us understand the US

By | Oct 10, 2017

National Recap: NFL players take a knee

National Recap: NFL players take a knee

By | Sep 25, 2017

Q&A: Journalist to tackle NFL protests in lecture

Q&A: Journalist to tackle NFL protests in lecture

By | Oct 11, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

black rageColin Kaepernickjohn carlosmahmoud abdul-raufpatriotismtommie smithvince matthews