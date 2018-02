On this episode of “Deja View,” Jake Leary recruits Assistant Life & Culture Editor Kara Bowen and Staff Writer Aidan Lentz to talk about “Black Panther.” The trio weighs in on the film’s importance both to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and viewers craving better representation.

You can read Aidan’s review of “Black Panther: The Album” here.

