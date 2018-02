In this week’s episode of “Deja View,” staff writers Jake Leary and Liam Conway discuss Neon, a film distributer started last year. Neon is responsible for “Colossal,” “Ingrid Goes West” and “I, Tonya,” among other notable films from 2017.

You can read Jake’s review of “Ingrid Goes West” here and his review for “I, Tonya” here.