The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

February 14, 2018

Life & Culture

Deja View: Problems with Netflix’s ‘The Cloverfield Paradox’

By
Published: February 14, 2018

Staff Writers Jake Leary and Colin Tessier discuss the many failures of Netflix’s “The Cloverfield Paradox” in this week’s episode of “Deja View.”

You can subscribe to our podcasts on iTunes here and SoundCloud here.

Jake Leary can be reached at jleary@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @jd_leary

moviesNetflixThe Cloverfield Paradox