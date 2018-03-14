Life & Culture Deja View: The many problems with another Netflix movie — ‘Mute’ By The Ithacan — Jake Leary Published: March 14, 2018 “Deja View” host Jake Leary and Staff Writer Charlie Musante try (and fail) to figure out what happens in Duncan Jones’ “Mute.” You can subscribe to our podcasts on iTunes here and SoundCloud here. Advertisement Latest Articles Deja View: The many problems with another Netflix movie — ‘Mute’ By The Ithacan | Mar 14, 2018 WATCH: Instant Facul-tea with Professor Rob Ross By The Ithacan | Mar 14, 2018 Review: Barbagallo impresses with folksy French album By Hannah Fitzpatrick | Mar 13, 2018 Tell your friends facebook twitter linkedin email Related Articles Deja View: The highs and lows of ‘Annihilation’ By The Ithacan | Mar 6, 2018 Deja View: Netflix’s new coming-of-age drama ‘Everything Sucks’ By The Ithacan | Feb 26, 2018 Deja View: ‘Black Panther’ By The Ithacan | Feb 19, 2018 Comments Related TopicsMuteNetflixnetflix original
