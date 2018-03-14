Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

March 14, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Life & Culture

Deja View: The many problems with another Netflix movie — ‘Mute’

By The Ithacan — Jake Leary
Published: March 14, 2018

“Deja View” host Jake Leary and Staff Writer Charlie Musante try (and fail) to figure out what happens in Duncan Jones’ “Mute.”

You can subscribe to our podcasts on iTunes here and SoundCloud here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Deja View: The many problems with another Netflix movie — ‘Mute’

Deja View: The many problems with another Netflix movie — ‘Mute’

By The Ithacan | Mar 14, 2018

WATCH: Instant Facul-tea with Professor Rob Ross

WATCH: Instant Facul-tea with Professor Rob Ross

By The Ithacan | Mar 14, 2018

Review: Barbagallo impresses with folksy French album

Review: Barbagallo impresses with folksy French album

By | Mar 13, 2018

Related Articles

Deja View: The highs and lows of ‘Annihilation’

Deja View: The highs and lows of ‘Annihilation’

By The Ithacan | Mar 6, 2018

Deja View: Netflix’s new coming-of-age drama ‘Everything Sucks’

Deja View: Netflix’s new coming-of-age drama ‘Everything Sucks’

By The Ithacan | Feb 26, 2018

Deja View: ‘Black Panther’

Deja View: ‘Black Panther’

By The Ithacan | Feb 19, 2018

Comments

Related Topics

MuteNetflixnetflix original