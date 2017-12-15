In My Own Words: Conservative Lucas Veca

In this week’s episode of “In My Own Words,” Glenn Epps sits down with Lucas Veca, an SGC senator, conservative Republican and one of the organizers of the gun rights lecture from Larry Pratt at Ithaca College, hosted by the Ithaca College Republicans organization this semester. In the episode, Veca shares his perspective on being a conservative in liberal spaces and how it has impacted his everyday interactions. The two also examine the principles of Republicanism and the differences between each category of the GOP (moderate, conservative, religious and “alt-right” Republicans). Veca also weighs in on why Trump was elected, the Trump presidency so far and what he believes both political sides need to know to improve the state of the country.