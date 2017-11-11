Advertisement
Life & Culture

In My Own Words: Mahad Olad

By — Podcast Editor
Published: November 10, 2017

This week on “In My Own Words,” Glenn Epps sits down with Ithacan columnist Mahad Olad to discuss what it’s like to leave Islam, colorism and more. Olad, who discusses identity and race, often referencing his own experiences and observations in his pieces, has shared the impact of leaving Islam and confronting colorism at an early age. Olad shares that forming the decision to leave any extreme, complicated or committed form of religion can be a hard choice to come to terms with and is, sometimes, one that is not so easy to come back from. He also commented on the prevalence of colorism in almost all communities, what it represents and why our opinions and beliefs must be challenged to find progress.

This episode comes with a TRIGGER WARNING because of the opinions expressed in reference to Islam.

