From 5 to 7 p.m. April 6, Ithaca College Project Generation held its fifth annual Intergenerational prom in the Emerson Suites. The theme of the prom was An Evening At Gatsby’s, and the event featured Italian food and jazz tunes from the ’20s.

< > Gene Lovelace twirls Kathy Chapman at Ithaca College Project Generation's 5th Annual Intergenerational Prom. Maxine Hansford/The Ithacan