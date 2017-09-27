Life & Culture Ithaca community celebrates Porchfest By The Ithacan Published: September 27, 2017 <>People flood the streets to see their favorite bands rocking out on residents' porches during Porchfest. MAXINE HANSFORD/ THE ITHACAN Latest Articles Ithaca community celebrates Porchfest By The Ithacan | Sep 27, 2017 Deja View: ‘Lego Ninjago’ and building the perfect Lego film By Kendyl Bennett | Sep 27, 2017 New leadership to take position of Title IX Coordinator By Maura Aleardi | Sep 26, 2017 Trending Stories Professors hold different views regarding student devices By Madison Moore | Sep 24, 2017 IC students recount being robbed at gunpoint By Ryan King | Sep 20, 2017 If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I? The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans By Frances Johnson | Oct 21, 2015 Tell your friends facebook twitter linkedin email Related Articles Dancing on the deck: Porchfest 2016 rocks with local artists By Sobeida Rosa | Sep 21, 2016 Life is ruff at annual Ithaca Dog Fest By Connor Lange, Meaghan McElroy | Sep 25, 2017 Cayuga Sound Festival brings array of music styles to Ithaca By The Ithacan | Sep 25, 2017 Comments Related Topicsmusicmusic festivalporchfestporchfest 2017
Comments