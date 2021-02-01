February 1, 2021
Review: Singles for the week 1/25

By — Assistant Life & Culture Editor
Published: February 1, 2021

Brent Faiyaz & Tyler, The Creator Share DJ Dahi-Produced "Gravity": Listen“Gravity” 

Brent Faiyaz; DJ Dahi; Tyler, the Creator 

Released 1/29

Lost Kids 

“Gravity” is the collaboration between rap sensation Tyler, the Creator and R&B phenomenon Brent Faiyaz that the world didn’t know it needed. Faiyaz delivers a catchy and melodic chorus over a heavy percussive beat and lo-fi guitar to make this contemplative R&B anthem.

 

Selena Gomez Teams Up With Rauw Alejandro For 'Baila Conmigo'“Baila Conmigo” 

Selena Gomez, Rauw Alejandro 

Released 1/29

Interscope Records 

“Baila Conmigo” is Selena Gomez’s second single off of her upcoming album “Revelación,” scheduled to drop on March 12. It will be Gomez’s first full-length Spanish album. As the title of the track suggests, it features a danceable beat that drives the song, despite its more laid-back tempo. 

 

Arlo Parks – “Hope”“Hope”

Arlo Parks

Released 1/27

Transgressive Records

“Hope” begins with a beautiful, bluesy piano line before Parks’ delicate yet grounded vocals are introduced. As the song progresses, Parks’ vocals are layered to create a full and comforting sound over a slick guitar. The relaxed drumbeat embodies the sound of a rainy Sunday morning at a coffee house.

 

FKA twigs, Headie One, & Fred again.. Share New Song "Don't Judge Me"“Don’t Judge Me” 

FKA twigs, Headie One, Fred again..

Released 1/26

Young Turks Recordings 

FKA twigs’ frail and wispy vocals make for a beautiful and dainty sound on this subtle hip-hop track. They are interspersed throughout the song to highlight Headie One’s rap sections over ambient instrumentals. 

 

