Review: Singles for the week 2/1

Ritt Momney
Release date: 2/5
Record label: Disruptor Records/Columbia
Need a new cry song? Because Ritt Momney made another one — well, sort of. The singer-songwriter’s beautiful voice carries the tragic romance melody into a surprisingly intense electric guitar section to close out the track.
H.E.R.
Release date: 2/4
Record label: Six Course Music Group/RCA Records
On the soundtrack of the new movie “Judas and the Black Messiah,” H.E.R. tries her hand at funk hip-hop fusion. Silky vocals and a smooth beat combine with powerful lyrics to give movie and music fans alike a perfect preview of “Judas and the Black Messiah.”
“Gang Signs”
Freddie Gibbs, ScHoolboy Q
Release date: 2/5
Record label: Warner Records
Freddie Gibbs and ScHoolboy Q collaborate on a pleasantly playful beat to secure a spot on everyone’s hangout playlists. The track starts off with the rappers’ vocals coming up from underneath a quiet synth-organ melody. Quick and witty lyrics bounce listeners to the end of the song, which concludes with an instrumental fade-out.
“Up”
Cardi B
Release date: 2/5
Record Label: Atlantic Records
Cardi B is back with a song that will most definitely be stuck in your head for the rest of the day. “Up” has clever lyrics, but a stale and typical overused Cardi B beat makes the single sound no different than what the rapper has given listeners in the past.