Review: Singles for the week 2/1

“Not Around”

Ritt Momney

Release date: 2/5

Record label: Disruptor Records/Columbia

Need a new cry song? Because Ritt Momney made another one — well, sort of. The singer-songwriter’s beautiful voice carries the tragic romance melody into a surprisingly intense electric guitar section to close out the track.

“Fight for You”

H.E.R.

Release date: 2/4

Record label: Six Course Music Group/RCA Records

On the soundtrack of the new movie “Judas and the Black Messiah,” H.E.R. tries her hand at funk hip-hop fusion. Silky vocals and a smooth beat combine with powerful lyrics to give movie and music fans alike a perfect preview of “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

“Gang Signs”

Freddie Gibbs, ScHoolboy Q

Release date: 2/5

Record label: Warner Records

Freddie Gibbs and ScHoolboy Q collaborate on a pleasantly playful beat to secure a spot on everyone’s hangout playlists. The track starts off with the rappers’ vocals coming up from underneath a quiet synth-organ melody. Quick and witty lyrics bounce listeners to the end of the song, which concludes with an instrumental fade-out.

“Up”

Cardi B

Release date: 2/5

Record Label: Atlantic Records

Cardi B is back with a song that will most definitely be stuck in your head for the rest of the day. “Up” has clever lyrics, but a stale and typical overused Cardi B beat makes the single sound no different than what the rapper has given listeners in the past.