Review: Singles for the week 2/15

Overdrive

Conan Gray

Release date: 2/19

Record label: Universal Music Group

YouTuber-turned-pop-sensation Conan Gray is back with his latest single, “Overdrive.” Much like all of Gray’s music, “Overdrive” is fun, energetic and about being young. The four-on-the-floor beat that drives most of the song makes it catchy and danceable.

Gasoline (feat. Taylor Swift)

HAIM,

Taylor Swift

Release date: 2/19

Record label: Columbia Records

The voices of HAIM and Taylor Swift blend beautifully on “Gasoline.” Previously, “Gasoline” was released on HAIM’s album “Women In Music Pt. III,” but this new version brings Swift into the mix. While the lyrics are reminiscent of a country song, the scratchy guitar sound, breakbeat drumbeat and muffled vocals give the track a feeling that is far from traditional country.

Rocky

Still Woozy

Release date: 2/19

Record label: Still Woozy Productions Inc. (under exclusive license to Interscope Records)

Self-produced hero Still Woozy’s track, “Rocky,” builds on his strengths. Featuring bright vocals, an intricate beat and a catchy chorus, what more can a Still Woozy fan want?

Quarterback

Wallows

Release date: 2/15

Record label: Atlantic Records

Like any other Wallows song, “Quarterback” has cute lyrics over a shiny-sounding guitar line. While the band has found and maintained its success with this squeaky sound, some listeners may find that it’s getting stale.