February 21, 2021
Review: Singles for the week 2/15

By — Assistant Life & Culture Editor
Published: February 21, 2021

Image result for Overdrive Conan GrayOverdrive 

Conan Gray 

Release date: 2/19

Record label: Universal Music Group

YouTuber-turned-pop-sensation Conan Gray is back with his latest single, “Overdrive.” Much like all of Gray’s music, “Overdrive” is fun, energetic and about being young. The four-on-the-floor beat that drives most of the song makes it catchy and danceable.

 

Image result for gasoline haim and taylor swift coverGasoline (feat. Taylor Swift) 

HAIM, 

Taylor Swift 

Release date: 2/19

Record label: Columbia Records

The voices of HAIM and Taylor Swift blend beautifully on “Gasoline.” Previously, “Gasoline” was released on HAIM’s album “Women In Music Pt. III,” but this new version brings Swift into the mix. While the lyrics are reminiscent of a country song, the scratchy guitar sound, breakbeat drumbeat and muffled vocals give the track a feeling that is far from traditional country. 

 

Image result for Rocky  Still Woozy Rocky 

Still Woozy 

Release date: 2/19

Record label: Still Woozy Productions Inc. (under exclusive license to Interscope Records)

Self-produced hero Still Woozy’s track, “Rocky,” builds on his strengths. Featuring bright vocals, an intricate beat and a catchy chorus, what more can a Still Woozy fan want?

 

Image result for Quarterback  WallowsQuarterback 

Wallows

Release date: 2/15

Record label: Atlantic Records

Like any other Wallows song, “Quarterback” has cute lyrics over a shiny-sounding guitar line. While the band has found and maintained its success with this squeaky sound, some listeners may find that it’s getting stale.

Review: Singles for the week 2/15

Meet the Editors: Anna Costa

Students protest against faculty and program cuts in snow

Review: Singles for the week 1/25

Review: Singles for the week 2/1

Review: Singles for the week 2/8

