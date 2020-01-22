Review: Singles for the week of 1/17

“Me & You Together Song”

The 1975

Released Jan. 16

Dirty Hit

This is a charismatic, if typical, song from The 1975 that includes lamentings on love, bright electric guitar and lead singer Matt Healy’s even vocals. While the song sticks to the same formula, its construction is yet another addition to the band’s repertoire.

“Milkshake”

St. Francis Hotel feat. Portugal. The Man

Released Jan. 17

30th Century Records

“Milkshake”’s otherworldy sound is both enchanting and mundane. The lyrics are endearing but repetitive. It’s just enticing enough to warrant another listen, but as soon as the song stops, it’s difficult to recall the banal melody.

“bad decisions”

Johan Lenox, Wifisfuneral

Released Jan. 17

Island Records

“Bad decisions” is angsty — and not in an attractive way. When an uninvited rap verse interrupts the weirdly orchestral background track, it’s easier to skip the song than find meaning in the lyrics.

“Casino”

Ryan Beatty

Released Jan. 17

A Boy in Jeans/Mad Love/Interscope Records

While a simple acoustic guitar and somber lyrics could launch this song into success, there’s something missing from “Casino.” Perhaps the difficulty in critiquing this song comes from the lack of creative liberties Beatty takes.