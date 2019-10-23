Review: Singles for the week of 10/18

“DHL”

Frank Ocean

Released Oct. 19

Blonded

Frank Ocean returns from a two-year hiatus with a laid-back single. His voice, distorted as ever, nearly disappears into the single’s hazy backdrop, swirling pleasantly among the drums and the bass.

“Harleys In Hawaii”

Katy Perry

Released Oct. 16

Capitol Records

Bubblegum pop with a trap backbeat seems to be the recipe for success — but not in Katy Perry’s case. Her vocals will not be questioned and for good reason. But no matter how sweet they are, her lyrics will always fail in this repetitive new track.

“Make It Right (feat. Lauv)”

BTS

Released Oct. 18

Bighit Entertainment

Lauv’s smooth vocals match the low-key, electronic-heavy beat of his collaboration with the increasingly popular BTS. However, the song quickly grows tedious following a formula that takes little artistic reaches.

“Pluto Projector”

Rex Orange County

Released Oct. 17

Sony Music Entertainment

Preceding his highly anticipated new album, “Pony,” Rex Orange County dropped the visceral “Pluto Projector.” His strong vocals are the gentle accompaniment to the single, which is driven by a soothing electric guitar.