Review: Singles for the week of 10/23

“positions”

Ariana Grande

Released Oct. 23

Republic Records

Ariana Grande’s first new drop since February 2019’s “thank u, next” is similarly spectacular. The highly anticipated “positions” is playful and flirty, infused with a trap beat and enhanced by her trademark flawless vocals.

“Damage”

H.E.R.

Released Oct. 21

RCA Records

Smooth and relaxed, “Damage” is a beautiful concoction of H.E.R.’s gorgeous vocals and a drum-heavy beat. The song’s lyrics are confessional, a nice contrast to the lively rhythm.

“ACTING NORMAL”

BLACKSTARKIDS

Released Oct. 19

Dirty Hit

Upbeat rock meets electro-pop and makes for a perfect combination in “ACTING NORMAL.” The half–sung, half–spoken vocals are sweet and cheery, and the instrumental sections are equally spirited.

“Affection”

Fiji Blue

Released Oct. 22

Fiji Blue

“Affection,” the group Fiji Blue’s latest release, features a dreamy guitar and synth beat with muted drums and sorrowful lyrics. The result of this balance is excellent, and the song as a whole is cohesive and dynamic.