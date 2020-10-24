Advertisement
October 24, 2020

Life & Culture

Review: Singles for the week of 10/23

By — Life & Culture Editor
Published: October 24, 2020

“positions”

Ariana Grande

Released Oct. 23

Republic Records

Ariana Grande’s first new drop since February 2019’s “thank u, next” is similarly spectacular. The highly anticipated “positions” is playful and flirty, infused with a trap beat and enhanced by her trademark flawless vocals.

 

“Damage”

H.E.R.

Released Oct. 21

RCA Records

Smooth and relaxed, “Damage” is a beautiful concoction of H.E.R.’s gorgeous vocals and a drum-heavy beat. The song’s lyrics are confessional, a nice contrast to the lively rhythm.

 

“ACTING NORMAL”

BLACKSTARKIDS

Released Oct. 19

Dirty Hit

Upbeat rock meets electro-pop and makes for a perfect combination in “ACTING NORMAL.” The halfsung, halfspoken vocals are sweet and cheery, and the instrumental sections are equally spirited.

 

“Affection”

Fiji Blue

Released Oct. 22

Fiji Blue

“Affection,” the group Fiji Blue’s latest release, features a dreamy guitar and synth beat with muted drums and sorrowful lyrics. The result of this balance is excellent, and the song as a whole is cohesive and dynamic.

Arleigh Rodgers can be reached at arodgers@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @arleighrodgers

