Review: Singles for the week of 10/30

“Burnin”

Petit Biscuit

Released Oct. 28

Écurie

This guitar-driven song is upbeat and playful, enhanced by the liquid electronic backbeat and the vocals of Petit Biscuit, real name Mehdi Benjellou. The French DJ’s latest single is clean and burns brilliantly.

“Never the 1”

ROSIE

Released Oct. 30

Sony Music Entertainment

ROSIE’s “Never the 1” is sweet, pared down to her excellent vocals, occasional vibrant harmonies and muted drums. The lyrics are witty and cute, counting down from 10 in lyrics that chart a relationship that went wrong.

“1st Time”

Bakar

Released Oct. 29

Black Butter Limited

“1st Time” is hazy and gorgeous, with clever, striking bass and drumbeats that compensate for the sometimes repetitive lyrics. The song occasionally adds electronic elements with mixed results.

“WALK YOU HOME”

Bishop Briggs

Released Oct. 30

Blissmagicjoylove, LLC

“WALK YOU HOME” wastes no time getting started — the aggressive, snappy beat is complemented by Bishop Briggs’ fast-paced lyrics. The song’s electronic foundation is captivating in combination with the lyrics.