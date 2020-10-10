The Ithacan

Life & Culture

Review: Singles for the week of 10/9

By — Life & Culture Editor
Published: October 10, 2020

“JEWELZ”

Anderson .Paak

Released Oct. 6

Ape S, Inc.

Fun and electric, “JEWELZ” features distorted, high-pitched vocals from Anderson .Paak. These are the perfect counter to the song’s deep, groovy drum and bright electric guitar.

 

“No Ordinary”

Labrinth

Released Oct. 9

Simco Limited

Wasting no time to get started, Labrinth’s “No Ordinary” spotlights the artist’s echoing vocals, supporting them with minimal background electronic instruments. Slowly growing in sound and intensity, “No Ordinary” is expertly crafted and executed.

 

“Love You Now (feat. Georgia Ku)”

Cash Cash, Georgia Ku

Released Oct. 9

Big Beat Records

The shining, reverberating backing track of “Love You Now” highlights vocalist Georgia Ku’s powerful voice. Sometimes, the track becomes repetitive in its lyrics and sound, but a passive listen is harmless and enjoyable.

 

“Hear My Voice”

Celeste

Released Oct. 8

Universal Music Operations Limited

The soft drum and Celeste’s powerhouse voice make “Hear My Voice” a lovely addition to her repertoire. The song goes through mellow and upbeat stages, usually driven by the background instruments, including the beautiful strings that drive the song home.

Arleigh Rodgers can be reached at arodgers@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @arleighrodgers

Related Topics

Anderson PaakCash CashCelesteGeorgia KuLabrinthsingles