Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

October 22, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Life & Culture

Review: Singles for the week of 10/20

Review: Singles for the week of 10/20
  Atlantic Recording Corporation
By — Life and Culture Editor
Published: October 22, 2017

“Gorgeous”

Taylor Swift

Released Oct. 20

Big Machine Records

Gorgeous” is the third tease of Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, “Reputation.” Unlike the previous two singles, “Gorgeous” sounds like a song worthy of Swift’s talent. Her smooth voice is on full display with the confidence that is a hallmark of her previous work. This isn’t the best work she has ever produced, but it’s good to know the old Swift isn’t dead after all.

 

 

 

“Bedroom Floor”

Liam Payne

Released Oct. 20

Hampton Records Limited

Liam Payne sounds like a singing robot programmed for the sole purpose of appealing to melodramatic teens. “Bedroom Floor” is a standard unrequited love anthem, complete with an autotuned chorus and cliché lyrics. Payne is a talented vocalist, but this single doesn’t showcase his abilities.

 

 

“Anywhere”

Rita Ora

Released Oct. 20

Atlantic Records UK

There’s a soothing energy to “Anywhere.” Rita Ora creates what few other artists can — a mellow song that still packs a punch. The beat and rhythmic vocals come together to create a musical blend that sucks the listener in and pulls them toward the bombastic conclusion.

 

 

“Only 4 Me”

Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign and Verse Simmonds

Released Oct. 20

RCA Records

Chris Brown is simultaneously whining and bragging about his sexual escapades, and it’s a frustrating paradox. He doesn’t tell a compelling story in “Only 4 Me,” and the featured guests are unable to compensate for Brown’s over-autotuned voice.

 

 

 

“Meaning of Life”

Kelly Clarkson

Released Oct. 19

Atlantic Recording Corporation

From Kelly Clarkson’s upcoming album of the same name, “Meaning of Life” is a bland demonstration of Clarkson’s superior vocal talent. Her grand, rich voice is a treat, as always, but the instrumentation lacks that vivacity and potency.

Jake Leary can be reached at jleary@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @jd_leary

Latest Articles

Review: Singles for the week of 10/20

Review: Singles for the week of 10/20

By | Oct 22, 2017

College bar introduces new cover fee during weekends

College bar introduces new cover fee during weekends

By | Oct 19, 2017

Review: True origin story is a wonderful and difficult film

Review: True origin story is a wonderful and difficult film

By | Oct 17, 2017

Trending Stories

College bar introduces new cover fee during weekends

College bar introduces new cover fee during weekends

By | Oct 19, 2017

Q&A: Diversity scholar fellow discusses Islamic feminism

Q&A: Diversity scholar fellow discusses Islamic feminism

By | Oct 15, 2017

If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I?

The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans

By | Oct 21, 2015

Related Articles

Review: Singles for the week of 10/13

Review: Singles for the week of 10/13

By | Oct 13, 2017

Review: Singles for the week of 10/6

Review: Singles for the week of 10/6

By | Oct 6, 2017

Review: Singles for the week of 9/29

Review: Singles for the week of 9/29

By | Sep 29, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

AnywhereBedroom FloorChris BrownGorgeousHampton Records LimitedKelly ClarksonLiam PayneMeaning of LifeOnly 4 MeRita OraTaylor SwiftTy Dolla $ignVerse Simmonds