Life & Culture

Review: Singles for the week of 11/13

By — Life & Culture Editor
Published: November 14, 2020

“Therefore I Am”

Billie Eilish

Released Nov. 12

Darkroom/Interscope Records

Dark and grungy — as her music usually is — Billie Eilish’s latest single is rough around the edges in the best way possible. The fuzzy electronic background is a perfect counter to Eilish’s trademark and often ironically sweet vocals. 

 

“HOLIDAY”

Lil Nas X

Released Nov. 13

Columbia Records

Lil Nas X’s “HOLIDAY,” one of few non-country-rap songs in his repertoire, is playful. The song isn’t conventionally holiday-inspired, with trap beats and distorted vocals, but it’s spirited nonetheless.

 

“Hold In, Hold On”

Kid Bloom

Released Nov. 13

Electric Feel Music, LLC

Soft and lighthearted, “Hold In, Hold On” is strong because of its lively bass and guitar lines. Kid Bloom’s vocals complement this combination, and the track only grows in exuberance as it progresses.

 

“AUGUST IS A FEVER”
ella jane

Released Nov. 12

ella jane

At first, ella jane’s subdued vocals dominate her latest single, “AUGUST IS A FEVER.” But then the bass and drums step in. Keeping it simple with the instrumentals also works to her benefit — the song doesn’t need much else to make it glow. 

Arleigh Rodgers can be reached at arodgers@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @arleighrodgers

