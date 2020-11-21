Review: Singles for the week of 11/20

“Prisoner (feat. Dua Lipa)”

Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa

Released Nov. 20

RCA Records

A perfect harmony of Miley Cyrus’ rough yet powerful vocals — compared to Dua Lipa’s, whose are bright and smooth — “Prisoner” is flawless in all aspects. The rock-pop combination also features a snappy pop-synth beat, an excellent single to prelude Cyrus’ upcoming album, “Plastic Hearts.”

“Good Advice”

khai dreams

Released Nov. 18

AWAL Recordings America. Inc.

Driven by a strong acoustic guitar and lead singer Tony Nguyen’s vocals, “Good Advice” is dreamy and easygoing. The song’s drumbeat is additionally euphoric, and though the lyrics are often simple, they serve to support rather than take the spotlight of this instrumentals-driven song.

“Dying in the Subtlety”

Cautious Clay

Released Nov. 18

Cautious Clay

Wasting no time, Cautious Clay — real name Joshua Karpeh — dives into “Dying in the Subtlety,” a beautifully intricate and shimmering R&B track. Karpeh’s vocals, often accompanied by striking and vibrant harmonies, are equally stunning, and the electric guitar and bass complete the picturesque track.

“Slow Down”

VanJess

Released Nov. 19

Keep Cool/RCA Records

“Slow Down” is a hazy, cascading track with excellent lyrics and vocals from VanJess — the R&B duo composed of sisters Ivana and Jessica Nwokike. The singers’ voices are complementary to the jazzy saxophone and trap beat.