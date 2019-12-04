Review: Singles for the week of 11/29

“Almost”

Sarah Close

Released Nov. 29

The Kodiak Club Ltd

“Almost” owns its too-catchy lyrics and conventional pop backbeat with style. The automated drums and glossy electric guitar accentuate Sarah Close’s polished vocals.

“Black and Blue”

November Lights

Released Nov. 28

November Lights

The undercurrent of uplifting drums and intriguing lyrics define “Black and Blue.” Vocalist James Hopkins delivers these lines with consistent enthusiasm.

“Drive”

AWOLNATION

Released Nov. 29

Better Noise Music

The bright electric guitar of “Drive” dives gently into lead vocalist Aaron Richard Bruno’s lyrics. However repetitive the lines may be, it’s easy to get lost in them rather than annoyed.

“Clean Me Up”

Thomas Headon

Released Nov. 29

Thomas Headon

Thomas Headon’s sweet lyrics and the song’s endearing story are matched by a charming indie pop track. The song balances its cheerful beat with Headon’s enchanting vocals with ease.