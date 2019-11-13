Review: Singles for the week of 11/8

Beck
Released Nov. 7
Capitol Records
The electro-pop foundation of Beck’s “Dark Places” isn’t intricate enough to be interesting. But it’s also not boring enough to be forgettable, creating a slightly off-putting but occasionally enjoyable track.
Johnny Utah
Released Nov. 7
Johnny Utah
“4Tounce” has an enchanting beat, and Utah’s smoothed-out vocals match it perfectly. The lyrics can border on being repetitive, but it’s easier to get lost in the song’s sound.
Two Feet
Released Nov. 8
Republic Records
A domineering electric guitar brings together the electric beat in “BBY.” And that’s about it.The song doesn’t expand to any interesting places beyond its first 30 seconds.
Carter Vail
Released Nov. 8
Circulate Music/Craving Luna
The twinkling guitar and soft drums in “Velvet” are gorgeous and charming. It’s just as easy to get lost in Vail’s effortless but polished vocals.