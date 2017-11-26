Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

November 26, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Life & Culture

Review: Singles for the week of 11/24

Review: Singles for the week of 11/24
  Unlike Pluto
By — L&C Reviews Editor
Published: November 26, 2017

“Downtown”

Annita and J Bavlin

Released Nov. 19

Warner Music Brasil

Annita and J Bavlin sing with a relaxed indifference that is inexplicably intoxicating. Their voices on “Downtown” share a no-nonsense, confidence that dares listeners to criticize them. Unfortunately the song cuts off at a seemingly arbitrary point as if Annita and J Bavlin didn’t know how to end the song.  

 

“Anxiety”

blackbear and FRND

Released Nov. 24

Beartrap LLC
Most of “Anxiety” is spent remixing and repeating the title over and over and over again. There are moments when the distortion is so deep and heavy that blackbear sounds like a whiny ogre.

 

 

 

“I Need a Win”

Unlike Pluto

Released Nov. 24

Unlike Pluto

Unlike Pluto makes a spacey, creepy song out of trite melodramatic material. The lyrics would appeal to an angsty teen, but the way they’re presented is stellar — full of synths and alien sounds that lend the song an out-of-this-world quality.

 

 

“Piñata”

Vice, BIA, Kap G and Justin Quiles

Released Nov. 24

Atlantic Recording Corporation

After a disinterested voice whispers “Piñata,” the song goes on to annoy and intrigue in the span of three minutes. The chorus is a blast, a showcase of creativity, but the verses and the guest contributions are frustrating and obnoxious.

 

“Naked”

James Arthur

Released Nov. 24

Sony Music Entertainment Germany GmbH

“Naked” is a jumble of great ideas that don’t come together. James Arthur frequently undercuts the rhythm by changing the beat — it feels like Arthur is giving the listener a gift only to take it away. Each individual section is smooth and strong in its own right, but the constant shifting is obnoxious.

Jake Leary can be reached at jleary@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @jd_leary

Latest Articles

Review: Singles for the week of 11/24

Review: Singles for the week of 11/24

By | Nov 26, 2017

Wrestling competes in NYS Colligate Wrestling Championships

Wrestling competes in NYS Colligate Wrestling Championships

By | Nov 21, 2017

Athlete changes sport due to hamstring injury

Athlete changes sport due to hamstring injury

By | Nov 20, 2017

Trending Stories

Barstool Ithaca raises questions about sports culture at IC

Barstool Ithaca raises questions about sports culture at IC

By | Oct 25, 2017

Friends say happiness defined Ithaca College student’s life

Friends say happiness defined Ithaca College student’s life

By | Nov 18, 2015

If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I?

The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans

By | Oct 21, 2015

Related Articles

Review: Singles for the week of 11/10

Review: Singles for the week of 11/10

By | Nov 11, 2017

Review: Singles for the week of 11/17

Review: Singles for the week of 11/17

By | Nov 18, 2017

Review: Singles for the week 11/3

Review: Singles for the week 11/3

By | Nov 4, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

“I Need a Win”AnnitaAnxietyBeartrap LLCBIAblackbeardowntownFRNDJ BavlinJames ArthurJustin QuilesKap GPiñataUnlike PlutoVice