Review: Singles for the week of 12/4

“One Whole Day (feat. Wiz Khalifa)”

Dixie D’Amelio, Wiz Khalifa

Released Dec. 4

HITCO

Although the lyrics certainly aren’t anything to applaud, TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio’s third single of 2020 is surprisingly tight and catchy. The electric bass–heavy song also features an enticing guitar line and a playful feature from Wiz Khalifa.

“Another Year”

FINNEAS

Released Dec. 1

OYOY

This Christmas song is driven by FINNEAS’ vocals. “Another Year” is haunting and poetic, with witty and impactful lyrics like, “I don’t believe that Jesus Christ was born to save me / That’s an awful lot of pressure for a baby.”

“I Don’t Wanna Feel No More”

reggie

Released Dec. 2

stomp down

“I Don’t Wanna Feel No More” has a simple production but is heightened by a strong, strumming electric guitar and reggie’s, or Reginald Helms Jr.’s, high, vibrant vocals. Helms’ vocals are often accompanied by deep harmonies, an excellent combination that emphasizes the song’s deep, sorrowful message.

“Dance Like Nobody’s Watching”

Yuna

Released Dec. 4

Yuna Room Records / Independent

Starting slow and building into a thumping electronic dance beat, “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” lives up to its name. Yuna, or Yunalis binti Mat Zara’ai, showcases her incredible vocals, and though they’re sometimes muted, they shine through their resonance.