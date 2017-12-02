Advertisement
Review: Singles for the week of 12/1

  RCA Records
By — Life and Culture Editor
Published: December 2, 2017

“Him & I”

G-Eazy and Halsey

Released Dec. 1

RCA Records

Halsey’s perky pop style blends surprisingly well with G-Eazy’s raspier rap verses. Towards the middle of the song, G-Eazy’s steady, clipped pacing gets monotonous, but one of Halsey’s spacey segments comes along and redeems the song.

 

 

“Aww”

Baby Ariel

Released Dec. 1
 Creative Arts Agency (CAA)

“Aww” would appeal to the Taylor Swift crowd if it wasn’t for the unbearable beat that comes halfway through the song. A bizarre mixture of trap, pop and electronica, the beat is completely at odds with Baby Ariel’s simple pop style.

 

 

“Rudolph the Rednose Reindeer”

DMX

Released Nov. 29

BloodLinez

 

There has never been a more aggressive and unsettling cover of ‘Rudolph the Rednose Reindeer than DMX’s cover. DMX slurs his way through all 97 seconds of the song and the result is a delightfully absurd take on a Christmas classic.

 

“Eden”

NoMBe and Geneva White

Released Nov. 29

TH3RD BRAIN

At times “Eden” sounds like an unsuccessful attempt to recreate the psychedelic, ethereal quality of Pink Floyd’s musical catalogue.

 

 

 

“Perfect Duet”

Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé

Released Dec. 1

Asylum Records

Unfortunately, Ed Sheeran’s remix of “Perfect” is anything but. Ed Sheeran dominates the first half of the track, but his slow pacing drags and makes the track a bore to listen to. Even when Beyoncé comes into the mix, she’s held back by the same slow rhythm.

Jake Leary can be reached at jleary@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @jd_leary

