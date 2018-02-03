Advertisement
February 3, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Life & Culture

Review: Singles for the week of 2/2

  Interscope Records
By — Assistant Life and Culture Editor
Published: February 3, 2018

“Pray for Me”

The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar

Released Feb. 2

XO

“Pray for Me” begins passably with The Weeknd’s smooth voice over a dance beat, and only takes off when Kendrick Lamar begins the second verse. A muted, falsetto harmony underlying his rapping adds intensity to the basic instrumentals.

 

 

 

 

 

“Get Out”

CHVRCHES

Released Jan. 30

Virgin EMI Records

“Get Out” begins with the band’s characteristic synth and soprano vocals. While the chorus attempts to include more pure pop elements, thebeat is weak and the annoyingly simple lyrics repeat the phrase “get out” 12 times in 25 seconds.

 

 

“Saturday Sun”

Vance Joy

Released Feb. 1

Atlantic Records

Although Vance Joy’s buoyant vocals and ukulele are refreshing and upbeat, they are dragged down by a dull chorus.

 

 

 

 

“Cool”

Soccer Mommy

Released Jan. 30

Ambient guitar and frank, confrontational female vocals make “Cool” a riot grrrl track for those that prefer indie to punk. A strong, gritty bass line holds down the verses, and the final distorted guitar solo provides a powerful ending.

 

 

 

 

“Get It”

Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliot, Kelly Rowland

Released Feb. 2

Interscope Records

Missy Elliot is right when she raps, “I am the one, no competition.” A rhythmic backbone of claps let Elliot and Busta Rhymes take center stage with rapid-fire verses. Just when this formula begins to bore, the last 30 seconds go out with a burst of horns and hints of guitar.

 

Comments

