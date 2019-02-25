Review: Singles for the week of 2/22

“Feel Something”

Adam Lambert

Released Feb. 22, 2019

More is More, LLC

Since his American Idol days, Lambert has been known for his gutsy, rock ‘n’ roll vocals, but this single shows a softer side. Soft and piano-driven, “Feel Something” showcases a different side of Lambert’s vocals. His voice is gentle and warm without compromising the power that made him famous.

“Stray”

Grace VanderWaal

Released Feb. 22, 2019

Columbia Records

Heavy with reverb and passion, VanderWaal’s vocals are absolutely stunning. Her voice, accented by minimalistic instrumentals, is both raspy and pristine, controlled and forceful.

“Killer”

Palehound

Released Feb. 19, 2019

Polyvinyl Record Co.

Under the moniker Palehound, Ellen Kempner creates haunting, visceral soundscapes. In her latest single, she sings about revenge. “I wanna be the one who kills the man who hurt you, darling,” she snarls with haunting beauty.

“Walk Me Home”

P!nk

Released Feb. 22, 2019

RCA Records

Pop-rock powerhouse, P!nk’s latest single has folksy and foot-stomping verses and a broad and anthemic chorus. It’s a both a brooding and feel-good love song.

“I’m Gone”

JOYRYDE

Released

HARD Recs

JOYRYDE’s “I’m Gone” is abrasive but exhilaratingly gutsy. His dynamic, artful and complex production overwhelms the senses with colorful, all-encompassing textures and melodies.