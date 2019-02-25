Review: Singles for the week of 2/22

Adam Lambert
Released Feb. 22, 2019
More is More, LLC
Since his American Idol days, Lambert has been known for his gutsy, rock ‘n’ roll vocals, but this single shows a softer side. Soft and piano-driven, “Feel Something” showcases a different side of Lambert’s vocals. His voice is gentle and warm without compromising the power that made him famous.
“Stray”
Grace VanderWaal
Released Feb. 22, 2019
Columbia Records
Heavy with reverb and passion, VanderWaal’s vocals are absolutely stunning. Her voice, accented by minimalistic instrumentals, is both raspy and pristine, controlled and forceful.
Palehound
Released Feb. 19, 2019
Polyvinyl Record Co.
Under the moniker Palehound, Ellen Kempner creates haunting, visceral soundscapes. In her latest single, she sings about revenge. “I wanna be the one who kills the man who hurt you, darling,” she snarls with haunting beauty.
P!nk
Released Feb. 22, 2019
RCA Records
Pop-rock powerhouse, P!nk’s latest single has folksy and foot-stomping verses and a broad and anthemic chorus. It’s a both a brooding and feel-good love song.
JOYRYDE
Released
HARD Recs
JOYRYDE’s “I’m Gone” is abrasive but exhilaratingly gutsy. His dynamic, artful and complex production overwhelms the senses with colorful, all-encompassing textures and melodies.
