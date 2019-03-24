Review: Singles for the week of 3/24



“Patience”

Tame Impala

Released March 22, 2019

An Island Records Australia

Silvery and psychedelic, Tame Impala’s new single “Patience” is as colorful as the band’s earlier work. It includes bright piano riffs, Kevin Parker’s far-out reverb-laden vocals and fuzzy phaser effects that make it burst and bloom.

“123456”

Fitz & the Tantrums

Released March 20, 2019

Elektra Records

Fitz & the Tantrums’ latest release is as full of energy as the funky songs that brought them fame and festival gigs in the first place. While “123456” is certainly fun and danceable, it feels slightly shallow. Fitz and the Tantrums certainly aren’t breaking any lyrical ground counting to six in their chorus.

“Green Light Go”

Becky G.

Released March 22, 2019.

Kemosabe Records

From the trap beat to Becky G.’s lyrical flow, everything about this song is repetitive. However, Becky G.’s vocals are sexy and rhythmic. It’s hard to not want to dance to this track.