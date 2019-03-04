Review: Singles for the week of 3/3

Jonas Brothers
Released Mar. 1, 2019
Republic Records
Disney’s biggest heartthrob trio is back after six years of hiatus, marriages, children, reality shows, solo albums and other bands. Their latest single “Sucker” has a fun, danceable beat and an infectious, sing-along melody.
benny blanco, Selena Gomez, J Balvin, Tainy
Released Feb 27, 2019
Interscope Records
This collaboration has a bouncy Reggaeton beat and features Gomez’s sultry vocals in English in the chorus and J Balvin’s punchy rapping in Spanish during the verses. The song is simple and repetitive, but danceable, summery and sexy.
Ellie Goulding
Released Mar. 1, 2019
Polydor Ltd.
Ellie Goulding’s latest track is an emotional piano ballad. It feels flat at first, but it becomes grand as it builds to include a soaring orchestra and layered harmonies. Goulding’s voice is known for being breathy and smooth, but she showcases its power in this piece.
Foals
Released Feb. 25, 2019
Warner Music UK Limited
British indie rock band, Foals’ latest single is spacey, dynamic and powerful. It begins as a mid-tempo rock ballad before it unexpectedly explodes into a lush, pulsating electronic beat. It switches again to its powerful indie rock-anthem feel before gradually fading out with shimmering instrumentals and vocals.
MARINA
Released Mar. 1, 2019
Atlantic Records UK
MARINA has an impressive range and emotive quality to her voice, but her latest single sounds a bit canned. It features a repetitive chorus and hook that feel shallow in comparison to her broad, reverberant vocals.
