Review: Singles for the week of 4/6

“Back Seat Driver (Spirit Guide)”

Bear Hands

Released April 5

Spensive Sounds

’80s synth and fuzzy vocals are a surefire combination, but Bear Hands relies too heavily on them to carry the song. The verses make no impact and lead to a chorus that lacks emotional power.

“Symmetry”

Wye Oak

Released April 6

Merge Records

Background cymbal crashes, intense vocals and the crackling of a broken modem all work individually. When set over an off-tempo drum beat, however, they verge on grating.

“Batshit”

Sofi Tukker

Released April 6

Sofi Tukker, LLC

A deep bass voice and the tongue-in-cheek tone of the refrain, “I’m batshit crazy,” makes “Batshit” playful rather than irritating. The basic dance beat benefits from the addition of a classic guitar riff and airy vocals, making the song a straightforward guilty pleasure.

“One Kiss”

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa

Released April 6

Sony Music Entertainment UK Limited

Dua Lipa’s vocals are impossible to improve, as always, but Calvin Harris doesn’t do her justice. With a weak beat and bland instrumentals, “One Kiss” sounds like an unnecessary pop song remix that would be played at a middle school dance.

“A$AP Forever”

A$AP Rocky, Moby

Released April 5

RCA Records

A$AP Rocky depends heavily on a sample of “Porcelain” by Moby, and his verses layer over the electronic beat seamlessly. The first half of the song features a fierce energy, but the raps cut out halfway through to let the instrumentals slow down the pace.