Life & Culture

Review: Singles for the week of 9/18

By — Life & Culture Editor
Published: September 19, 2020

“the author”

Luz

Released Sept. 18

Luz

The pleasant lyricism “the author” displays is delightfully sweet — the perfect narrative for Luz’s secretive love. By stripping back the background instruments to a soft piano and then building intensity through electronic drums, Luz’s yearning is reflected perfectly.

 

“Diamonds”

Sam Smith

Released Sept. 17

Universal Music Operations Ltd.

As typical of Sam Smith’s music, their vocals are the highlight of the song. Although “Diamonds” is not as iconic as, perhaps, “Lay Me Down,” the track is well crafted and catchy. 

 

“Holy”

Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper

Released Sept. 18

Def Jam Recordings, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

“Holy” is another fantastic addition to the Justin Bieber-Chance the Rapper collaborations. This track takes a gentler, R&B approach compared to the duo’s previous pop tracks, a muchappreciated switch with gorgeous results. 

 

“Material Boy”

Sir Sly

Released Sept. 18

Interscope Records

Listen to “Material Boy” cruising fast down the highway. There’s no other better way to experience this rushing, electronic dream, complete with sounds reminiscent of M83.

Arleigh Rodgers can be reached at arodgers@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @arleighrodgers

