Review: Singles for the week of 9/20

Memories

Maroon 5

Released Sept 20

Interscope Records

Maroon 5’s muted, electric guitar-led single is bolstered by lead singer Adam Levine’s sublime vocals. The song’s catchy tune almost excuses its poor lyrics, which rotate through the well-explored story of heartbreak.

Feelings

Lauv

Released Sept 19

AWAL

The half-pop, half-alternative feel of Lauv’s “Feelings” is charged with synth beats and a dominant bass. Though repetitive, the snappy lyrics never dive into monotony.

Afterlife

Hailee Steinfeld

Released Sept 19

Though reminiscent of Halsey’s album “Badlands” in both the sound of “Afterlife” and in her vocals, Hailee Steinfeld’s song for her upcoming film, “Dickinson,” doesn’t quite capture the intriguing premise of her lyrics.