Review: Singles for the week of 9/20

Maroon 5
Released Sept 20
Interscope Records
Maroon 5’s muted, electric guitar-led single is bolstered by lead singer Adam Levine’s sublime vocals. The song’s catchy tune almost excuses its poor lyrics, which rotate through the well-explored story of heartbreak.
Lauv
Released Sept 19
AWAL
The half-pop, half-alternative feel of Lauv’s “Feelings” is charged with synth beats and a dominant bass. Though repetitive, the snappy lyrics never dive into monotony.
Hailee Steinfeld
Released Sept 19
Though reminiscent of Halsey’s album “Badlands” in both the sound of “Afterlife” and in her vocals, Hailee Steinfeld’s song for her upcoming film, “Dickinson,” doesn’t quite capture the intriguing premise of her lyrics.