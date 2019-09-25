Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

September 25, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

Life & Culture

Review: Singles for the week of 9/20

By — Assistant Life & Culture Editor
Published: September 25, 2019

Memories

Maroon 5

Released Sept 20

Interscope Records

Maroon 5’s muted, electric guitar-led single is bolstered by lead singer Adam Levine’s sublime vocals. The song’s catchy tune almost excuses its poor lyrics, which rotate through the well-explored story of heartbreak. 

 

Feelings

Lauv

Released Sept 19

AWAL

The half-pop, half-alternative feel of Lauv’s “Feelings” is charged with synth beats and a dominant bass. Though repetitive, the snappy lyrics never dive into monotony.  

 

Afterlife

Hailee Steinfeld

Released Sept 19

Though reminiscent of Halsey’s album “Badlands” in both the sound of “Afterlife” and in her vocals, Hailee Steinfeld’s song for her upcoming film, “Dickinson,” doesn’t quite capture the intriguing premise of her lyrics. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Review: Singles for the week of 9/20

Review: Singles for the week of 9/20

By | Sep 25, 2019

Annual music festival supports community

Annual music festival supports community

By | Sep 25, 2019

Gamers race to win new Nintendo Switch

Gamers race to win new Nintendo Switch

By | Sep 25, 2019

Related Articles

Review: Singles for the week of 9/6

Review: Singles for the week of 9/6

By | Sep 11, 2019

Review: Singles for the week of 4/28

Review: Singles for the week of 4/28

By | Apr 28, 2019

Review: Singles for the week of 8/30

Review: Singles for the week of 8/30

By | Sep 4, 2019

Related Topics

afterlifefeelingshailee steinfeldlauvMaroon 5memoriesquickiessingles