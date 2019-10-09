Advertisement
October 9, 2019

Review: Singles for the weeks of 10/4

Published: October 9, 2019

“HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Travis Scott

Released Oct. 4

Epic Records/Sony

Can aggressive ad-libs work forever in Travis Scott’s favor? “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM,” equally brilliant and forgettable, both ripples house party hallways and grows irritating after its hundredth radio play.

 

“Mango”

Peach Tree Rascals

Released Oct. 2

Peach Tree Rascals

Easy-going but upbeat, “Mango” offers sweet vocals, handclaps and a modest bassline. The rapper-singer style of each band member creates an attitude of pleasant relaxation.

 

Nice To Meet Ya

Niall Horan

Released Oct. 4

Capitol Records

The pulsing bass and assertive electric guitar in Niall Horan’s new track “Nice To Meet Ya” proves the former pop-star can deviate from his usual standard with ease.

