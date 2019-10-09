Review: Singles for the weeks of 10/4

Travis Scott
Released Oct. 4
Epic Records/Sony
Can aggressive ad-libs work forever in Travis Scott’s favor? “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM,” equally brilliant and forgettable, both ripples house party hallways and grows irritating after its hundredth radio play.
Peach Tree Rascals
Released Oct. 2
Peach Tree Rascals
Easy-going but upbeat, “Mango” offers sweet vocals, handclaps and a modest bassline. The rapper-singer style of each band member creates an attitude of pleasant relaxation.
Niall Horan
Released Oct. 4
Capitol Records
The pulsing bass and assertive electric guitar in Niall Horan’s new track “Nice To Meet Ya” proves the former pop-star can deviate from his usual standard with ease.