Singles for the week 2/22

Something

Dayglow

Release date: Feb. 22

Record label: Very Nice Records

“Something” is the first track released off of Dayglow’s upcoming album. Cheerful, bright and catchy, “Something” is right on brand for the band’s sonic aesthetic.

80/20

Chloe x Halle

Release date: Feb. 26

Record label: Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia

Chloe x Halle are back with the catchy track “80/20.” Its snappy beat and smooth vocal harmonies are reminiscent of early 2000s R&B, giving listeners a wave of nostalgia they didn’t know they needed.

DITTO

Aries

Release date: Feb. 26

Record label: WUNDERWORLD

“DITTO” is Aries’ first release of 2021, and a disappointing one at that. The track features a recognizable, overused drum beat sample played beneath a simple yet somewhat pleasing melody.

Spaceman

Nick Jonas

Release date: Feb. 25

Record label: Island Records

Nick Jonas drops his first solo song in nine months with “Spaceman.” The track opens with a pulsing, echoey synth beat that eases in Jonas’ vocals. While the lyrics are catchy, the track sounds exactly the same as every other song of his.