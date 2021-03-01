Singles for the week 2/22

Something
Dayglow
Release date: Feb. 22
Record label: Very Nice Records
“Something” is the first track released off of Dayglow’s upcoming album. Cheerful, bright and catchy, “Something” is right on brand for the band’s sonic aesthetic.
80/20
Chloe x Halle
Release date: Feb. 26
Record label: Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia
Chloe x Halle are back with the catchy track “80/20.” Its snappy beat and smooth vocal harmonies are reminiscent of early 2000s R&B, giving listeners a wave of nostalgia they didn’t know they needed.
DITTO
Aries
Release date: Feb. 26
Record label: WUNDERWORLD
“DITTO” is Aries’ first release of 2021, and a disappointing one at that. The track features a recognizable, overused drum beat sample played beneath a simple yet somewhat pleasing melody.
Spaceman
Nick Jonas
Release date: Feb. 25
Record label: Island Records
Nick Jonas drops his first solo song in nine months with “Spaceman.” The track opens with a pulsing, echoey synth beat that eases in Jonas’ vocals. While the lyrics are catchy, the track sounds exactly the same as every other song of his.