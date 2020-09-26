Singles for the week of 9/25

“Better”

ZAYN

Released Sept. 25

RCA Records

ZAYN’s “Better” is a gorgeous combination of an electric guitar with simple drums. The result is a sweet, albeit typical, love song. But what’s not to love about romance stripped down to a few instruments and ZAYN’s smooth vocals?

“Icarus”

Fana Hues

Released Sept. 25

Sweet Virtue

Driven by a sharp drum beat similar in confidence to “When the Night is Over” by Lord Huron, “Icarus” shifts its focus between Fana Hues’ strong–yet–subdued vocals and its poised electronic sound. Beautiful and melodic, Hues is the dynamic center of this hazy dream.

“Drippin”

Jany Green

Released Sept. 23

Jany Green

Jany Green’s half-sung, half-spoken verses match the song’s upbeat tempo, a bass-driven melody that’s groovy and memorable. His lyrics, too, are excellent, and though they sometimes take a back seat to the song’s background instruments, the bass and drums take the spotlight when the lyrics can’t.

“Somewhere”

Hauskey

Released Sept. 24

slowplay/Republic Records

“Somewhere” is close in sound to Rex Orange County’s music, with its bright piano and energetic, snappy drums. Hauskey himself sounds like Rex Orange County — whose real name is Alex O’Connor — though Hauskey’s vocals are more raspy and quiet compared to O’Connor’s.