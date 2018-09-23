Advertisement
September 22, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

‘We Need To Talk’: Sleep Deprivation

By The Ithacan — Sophia Adamucci and Connor Lange
Published: September 22, 2018

Hosts Sophia Adamucci and Connor Lange discuss the science behind sleep deprivation and why you shouldn’t be pulling all-nighters to finish your homework.

You can subscribe to our podcasts on iTunes here and SoundCloud here.

