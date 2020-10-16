‘Deja View’ – 31 Nights of Fright Week One

This week, hosts Diego Medina and Rachael Weinberg reunite to kick off their “Spooktober: 31 Nights of Fright” special. The two do a speed round of the week’s films and discuss their favorites and least favorites. This week’s films range from forbidden silent film “Häxan” (Benjamin Christensen, 1922) to William Friedkin’s critically acclaimed “The Exorcist” (1973) to cult favorite “Re-Animator” (Stuart Gordon, 1985).

If you’d like to watch along with the pair for next week, feel free to visit The Ithacan‘s Instagram @ithacanonline to view the full list.