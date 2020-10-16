The Ithacan

‘Deja View’ – 31 Nights of Fright Week One

By — Rachael Weinberg and Diego Medina
Published: October 16, 2020

This week, hosts Diego Medina and Rachael Weinberg reunite to kick off their Spooktober: 31 Nights of Fright special. The two do a speed round of the week’s films and discuss their favorites and least favorites. This week’s films range from forbidden silent film “Häxan” (Benjamin Christensen, 1922) to William Friedkin’s critically acclaimed “The Exorcist” (1973) to cult favorite “Re-Animator” (Stuart Gordon, 1985).

If you’d like to watch along with the pair for next week, feel free to visit The Ithacan‘s Instagram @ithacanonline to view the full list.

The Ithacan can be reached at ithacan@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @IthacanOnline

