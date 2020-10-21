‘Deja View’ – 31 Nights of Fright Week Two

Hosts Diego Medina and Rachael Weinberg discuss seven films from week two of the 31 Nights of Fright miniseries. Though these films are filled with camp and fun, the two discuss everything from underrepresentation in the canon in regards to “Halloween III: Season of the Witch” (Tommy Lee Wallace, 1982) to more kid-friendly horror with “Gremlins” (Joe Dante, 1984) and how the viscerally problematic films of our past, including “Sleepaway Camp” (Robert Hiltzik, 1983), raise questions and change the face of queer horror.

