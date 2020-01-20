The Ithacan

‘Deja View’- “The Irishman” vs. “Goodfellas”

By The Ithacan — Rachael Weinberg and Diego Medina
Published: January 20, 2020

In the first episode of 2020, co-hosts Rachael Weinberg and Diego Medina compare Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman to his 1990 film Goodfellas. They talk the performances and the de-aging technology in The Irishman, predictions for Netflix at the Oscars, and how Scorsese made mob movies artistic.

Also, Diego jokes about being surrounded by old people in the movie theater and Rachael thinks Karen is the best character in Goodfellas.

Referenced in this podcast:

https://a24films.com/notes/2019/05/a-bigger-canvas-with-martin-scorsese-and-joanna-hogg

The Irishman: In Conversation on Netflix

