‘Deja View’ – “Waiting to Exhale” (1995) vs “Set It Off” (1996)

This week host Rachael Weinberg speaks to A’lexiz Dennis about two films from her childhood: Waiting to Exhale and Set It Off. Dennis talks about how these films that influenced her as a filmmaker were a household staple and about the thesis film she’s directing this fall. The two share their love for Jada Pinkett Smith and discuss how black women are represented in film.

You can listen to Dennis’ playlist based on her thesis film here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4MlFeSTiBz9OdY4VNRs6yg?si=J4ungScJS0qi1S97QciwLw