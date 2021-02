In the final episode of the Celebrating Black Creators mini-series, host Rachael Weinberg sits down with recent Ithaca College graduate Pallas-Amenah Morgan. The two discuss Ava DuVernay’s critically-acalimed Netflix series “When They See Us,” along with the historical and political ramifications of the Exonerated Five in a post-George Floyd world. They also discuss the lasting power of Black women behind the camera.