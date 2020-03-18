The Ithacan

Early Event Recap of COVID-19

  Erika Perkins
A recap of the early events of the COVID-19 virus from Dec 31, 2019 to Jan 31, 2020.
By The Ithacan
Published: March 18, 2020

