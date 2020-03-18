Multimedia Early Event Recap of COVID-19 Erika Perkins A recap of the early events of the COVID-19 virus from Dec 31, 2019 to Jan 31, 2020. By The Ithacan Published: March 18, 2020 facebook twitter linkedin email Latest Articles Early Event Recap of COVID-19 By The Ithacan | Mar 18, 2020 IC to use remote learning instruction for remainder of semester By Falyn Stempler | Mar 17, 2020 Second IC community member tests positive for COVID-19 By Falyn Stempler | Mar 17, 2020 Tell your friends facebook twitter linkedin email