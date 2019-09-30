Advertisement
‘The Brown Girl Chronicles’- Cine con Cultura

By The Ithacan — Sobeida Rosa
Published: September 30, 2019

Host Sobeida talks with the people behind the Ithaca Latinx Film Festival Cine con Cultura. Ithaca College professor Enrique Gonzalez, Director of the festival and Krystall Escobedo, Director of Cultura Ithaca talk about the history of the festival and the curation of the film during Latinx Heritage Month. Also, two student volunteers, Seniors at IC, Zoe Cameron and Olivia Gellar, talk about their experiences and the importance of the festival.

For more information on the festival and events that Cultura Ithaca is hosting check out their website: https://www.culturaithaca.com/calendar-of-events

